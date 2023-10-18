Partly sunny skies Wednesday with growing rain chances into the evening

Our midweek warmup is coming!

Partly sunny skies win out Wednesday as high pressure holds across the region.

A spotty rain shower is possible tonight, though widespread rain is likely later Thursday morning with off and on showers continuing through the afternoon.

Expect rainfall totals to hit .25".

Showers will be around Friday and Saturday before dry weather's back in the forecast Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound next week, closing in on 60 degrees by Tuesday.