Perfect late-summer weather this weekend with lots of sun and a spell of rain

Metro Detroit is heading into a perfect late-summer weekend with plenty of sunshine and just a small bump of rain in the middle.

Friday delivers a warm September day—blue skies and a high right around 81 degrees—ideal for high school football under the lights tonight. Temperatures ease down into the high 50s overnight, crisp enough to feel fall flirting with us but still comfortable for any post-game plans.

Saturday brings a bit of a curveball. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a late morning or early afternoon shower, but it won’t be a washout.

Highs stay near 81 degrees, which is great news for the University of Michigan’s noon kickoff and Michigan State’s 3:30 start— but tailgaters should be prepared for some showers, especially in Ann Arbor as the passing showers could impact the earlier game a bit more.

By Sunday, the sunshine returns in full force with highs near 83. That means excellent tailgating weather for the Lions game—warm, bright, and dry. Overall, it’s a weekend that checks every box for outdoor plans, from Friday night lights to Sunday’s roar at Ford Field.