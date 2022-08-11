Perfect stretch of weather continues as cold front keeps temperatures in the low 80s

A cold front is sliding through Southeast Michigan this morning, bringing some clouds and nothing more than a passing sprinkle or spotty shower in spots.

The wind will be noticeable behind the front, blowing out of the NE 10-15 mph and keeping our temperatures in check.

With high pressure in control Friday we'll see a ton of sun but low pressure approaches for the weekend. That will bring an increase in clouds with eventual rain.

I'll say rain is likely by Saturday evening/night but a shower mid-or-late afternoon can't be totally ruled out at this point. Off and on showers continue Sunday.

A big warm-up is not coming our way as temperatures hover near 80 (and below!) for a while.