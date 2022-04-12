Perfect weather day Tuesday with sun and temperatures in the 60s
(FOX 2) - Once we move past the chilly start, there's a lot to like about today.
Mostly sunny with 60s isn't a bad combo.
So the 60s is a step back from the 70 we hit yesterday, but a warm front moves through tonight and temperatures swing back up to 70 tomorrow.
Scattered showers may accompany the front tonight with showers and storms more likely midday tomorrow.
Check out a snapshot from FOX Futurecast showing a pretty wet picture early tomorrow afternoon as a shortwave swings through.
The cold front comes through Wednesday night with a renewed opportunity for storms and while severe weather isn't likely, it's also not totally out of the question.
The Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Michigan mainly under a marginal risk for severe storms, which means an isolated severe wind gust can't be ruled out.
We'll turn cooler and windy Thursday with the cooler air holding into the weekend.
