Perfect weather day Tuesday with sun and temperatures in the 60s

Sunny Tuesday

After a chilly start, we'll welcome sunshine today before a warm front lifts north triggering rain tomorrow. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

(FOX 2) - Once we move past the chilly start, there's a lot to like about today. 

Mostly sunny with 60s isn't a bad combo. 

So the 60s is a step back from the 70 we hit yesterday, but a warm front moves through tonight and temperatures swing back up to 70 tomorrow. 

Scattered showers may accompany the front tonight with showers and storms more likely midday tomorrow. 

Check out a snapshot from FOX Futurecast showing a pretty wet picture early tomorrow afternoon as a shortwave swings through.

The cold front comes through Wednesday night with a renewed opportunity for storms and while severe weather isn't likely, it's also not totally out of the question. 

The Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Michigan mainly under a marginal risk for severe storms, which means an isolated severe wind gust can't be ruled out. 

We'll turn cooler and windy Thursday with the cooler air holding into the weekend. 