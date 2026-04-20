Detroit Behavioral Institute faces new lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at the facility

The Brief A former behavioral institute in Detroit is facing another lawsuit alleging sexual abuse while it was open. The suit alleges claims from a teen who is now coming forward as an adult. FOX 2 left messages for Acadia Healthcare, which owns the Detroit Behavioral Institute, and its attorney, and the wait for a response continues.



The former Detroit Behavioral Institute, which closed in 2022, is facing another lawsuit, this one filed by Ven Johnson Law.

The suit alleges claims from a teen who is coming forward as an adult.

Big picture view:

Shania Norfleet is demanding justice as she says she was sexually abused repeatedly by a supervisor at the facility for two years, and despite reporting the abuse, no one was held accountable.

The lawsuit seeks to change that.

What they're saying:

"For years, DBI was swarming the state of Michigan with allegations of abuse, child abuse, child neglect, sex abuse," said attorney Ven Johnson. "This lawsuit is one of many, and what we’re seeing is a commonality. We have so many of the same types of things that have happened to so many people, and we’re excited not only that our client is stepping up and using her name, but that she’s here to say legally, ‘You can’t treat me like this. I didn’t deserve this. I didn’t bring this on myself.’"

"Pursuing justice, especially when you’re putting your name on that complaint, means so much. It can be so empowering to go against an institution so it doesn’t happen to anyone else again," said attorney Carlye Reynolds.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 left messages for Acadia Healthcare, which owns the Detroit Behavioral Institute, and its attorney, and the wait for a response continues.

Attorney Ven Johnson is asking any former resident who was victimized to come forward, as well as any former staff member who witnessed the criminal activity, and to contact their office.

Shania was set to speak to FOX 2 today, but the situation has taken an emotional toll on her, and she decided to let her attorneys speak on her behalf.