Polar vortex arrives, expect cold weather, snow in coming days

Winter has settled in for the long haul, and the next few days only reinforce that feeling. Tonight brings mostly cloudy skies and a low around 13°, but the southwest wind running 10 to 20 mph will drag the windchill down to about 2° by the time we wake up Sunday.

A few stray snowflakes may drift through overnight and early in the morning, but the real feature we’ve been watching is a clipper sliding in late Sunday into early Monday. Sunday never really warms—highs top out near 21°, and even then it feels closer to 9° in the breeze.

That clipper arrives Sunday night and carries us into Monday with light to moderate snowfall, occasionally picking up in intensity. When all is said and done, most of us should land in the 1–3 inch range. Monday itself stays cold with highs near 19°. But the bigger story is what follows.

Monday night into Tuesday morning is when the true punch of polar vortex air drops in. Lows fall to around 5°, and windchills tumble into the -10 to -15° range. That’s a dangerous cold—so make sure you’re taking precautions, bundling up, and keeping your time outdoors as limited as possible. Winter is very much here, and it’s not messing around this week.