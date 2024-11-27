Quiet and cold day ahead of Thanksgiving - but snow showers are nearing

Southeast Michigan is looking at quiet and cold conditions for the big pre-Thanksgiving travel day across the region and beyond.

Meanwhile, low pressure is developing to our west and will pass south of us on Wednesday night and Thursday, keeping us mainly dry. The future radar is around midnight shows a major system of rain and snow just missing us to the south.

There are also no major issues expected for Thanksgiving Day, but even colder air arrives by Friday which could spark lake-effect snow showers. Expect periods of heavy snow and limited visibility in some areas this weekend.

On Friday, we'll get close to freezing just as snow showers begin to crop up.

The trend continues into the weekend with highs in the 30s sticking around through at least early next week.