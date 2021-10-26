Rain clears for most of Southeast Michigan on Tuesday ahead of dropping temperatures

A much less rainy day is coming to your doorstep, but I can't ring the 100%-all-clear-area-wide bell just yet.

Here's a look at the early morning radar and you'll see the showers are favored in counties along Lake Huron, St. Clair, and Sanilac counties, but it's not totally out of the question that some showers may briefly drift into Oakland/Macomb/Wayne counties.

Any leftover rain will wind down this morning, but the wind will be noticeable once again and temperatures aren't moving much.

It will be a cold night and temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s by tomorrow morning. A less cold afternoon sets up with temperatures nearing 60 on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Plan for a wet Friday as low pressure ends up to our south, bringing the rain in as early as Thursday night.

That rain will likely linger into Saturday morning, but it looks like it will shut down pretty early leading to a mainly dry weekend, which I think includes the Michigan - Michigan State game.