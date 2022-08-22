Expand / Collapse search

Rain not done yet with more expected over Southeast Michigan Monday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Monday Showers

Scattered showers as Low pressure moves east. Drier day Tuesday. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

(FOX 2) - Our weekend system is on its way out, but not quite finished with us yet. Low pressure centered to our east still offers enough of an influence to bring a few showers and storms to Southeast Michigan today.

Today is a day not everyone gets the rain. The farther east you are, the better chance you have. 

Any wet weather fades this evening and tonight, leading to a nice feel to start Tuesday. 

Dew points drop as drier air works and high pressure offers up a more stable environment leading to a rain-free stretch that carries us through most of the rest of the week. 

A cold front drops in late Thursday offering our next chance for a storm. Temperatures fall briefly behind the front, but rebound for the weekend. 