Rain not done yet with more expected over Southeast Michigan Monday

Our weekend system is on its way out, but not quite finished with us yet. Low pressure centered to our east still offers enough of an influence to bring a few showers and storms to Southeast Michigan today.

Today is a day not everyone gets the rain. The farther east you are, the better chance you have.

Any wet weather fades this evening and tonight, leading to a nice feel to start Tuesday.

Dew points drop as drier air works and high pressure offers up a more stable environment leading to a rain-free stretch that carries us through most of the rest of the week.

A cold front drops in late Thursday offering our next chance for a storm. Temperatures fall briefly behind the front, but rebound for the weekend.