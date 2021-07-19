Rain pulls back this week for a less turbulent week of weather

Welcome to a week of typical summer weather!

The beautiful stuff from the weekend keeps coming with occasional showers and storms.

Did you notice the skies looked a little hazy yesterday? Smoke from the western wildfires got caught up in the jetstream and moved into our state yesterday.

That means you can expect more of the same today, so mostly sunny skies filtered through smoke that is a couple of thousand feet in the air is on tap today.

It'll be a mostly dry day with an isolated storm possibly firing off of the lake breezes between 4-9 pm.

Dry tonight with a dry start Tuesday, but a cold front will bring another round of showers and storms late in the day.

While more of us likely get a bit of wet weather late Tuesday versus today, I still don't think we all do and rain totals WILL NOT be a repeat of last week's flooding rains.

Cooler and dry Wednesday with a more murky picture late week into the weekend.

For now, I will say a chance for storms late Thursday and Saturday although there are many details that need to be worked out.

