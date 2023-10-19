Rain showers carry us into the weekend as temperatures dip across Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - Temperatures are trending down and rain is on the way!
You'll make it through the morning commute dry with rain moving in from west to east covering all of Southeast Michigan by the drive home.
Rain totals still look to wind up around a quarter inch through tonight. Scattered showers continue Friday with another system diving into the Great Lakes Saturday.
Temperatures bottom out over the weekend with a decent rebound by next week.