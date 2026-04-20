Warren mother accuses daycare of restraining her 5-year-old to a chair

The Brief A Warren daycare facility is accused of restraining a 5-year-old child to a chair, leading to an investigation. He has cognitive speech delays, but his mother, Soleil Williams, says he does not have behavioral issues. FOX 2 learned that Children’s Protective Services and Michigan’s Childcare Licensing Bureau are investigating.



A daycare in Warren is facing serious allegations after an employee allegedly restrained a 5-year-old with cognitive issues.

Big picture view:

Five-year-old Amari Dinkins was allegedly restrained to a chair on several occasions by multiple employees at Kid’s Avenue Christian Learning Center in Warren. He has cognitive speech delays, but his mother, Soleil Williams, says he does not have behavioral issues. Regardless, she says there is no reason he should be restrained at all.

FOX 2 learned that Children’s Protective Services and Michigan’s Childcare Licensing Bureau are investigating. Meanwhile, Soleil found out through a call from an investigator.

"She called me and said there is an investigation going on with Amari and the childcare center, and some abuse with him being held down to a chair with restraints. Like, ‘Oh my God, what are you guys doing to my kid? What type of force are you using?’ Because restraining someone takes a lot of force," said Soleil Williams.

Dig deeper:

An employee at the daycare reported the claims to the state. The daycare owner did not say anything to us or to Amari’s mom.

FOX 2 only received brief information from a state employee on the case. They would not elaborate, but we do know they were at the facility today.

At the moment, Amari is no longer going to the daycare and will stay with family when needed.