Rain transitions to snow, falling temperatures, and Wind Advisory in Metro Detroit

The Brief Rain will transition to snow on Wednesday and into Thursday to kick off several days of falling temperatures. However, the main story of the day will be the wind. A wind advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. on Thursday.



The cold is coming, but we have to make it through some early-morning rain first. The scattered showers on Wednesday will end by mid-morning and will very much NOT be today’s main event.

The wind will be the headline. Gusts to 45 mph this afternoon will be noticeable and could lead to isolated power outages. A Wind Advisory runs from 10 a.m. today through 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Rain and snow showers shift to all snow by this evening and continue into Thanksgiving, though coverage looks more limited by then. Most see a dusting to 1 inch, with localized pockets getting possibly 2 inches.

While this won’t be a major snow, a few impacts are on the table, including reduced visibility under heavier bursts and slick spots on untreated surfaces as temperatures drop below freezing tonight.

A better chance for accumulating snow shows up this weekend. Still plenty of details to iron out, but if I had to toss out an early number: 2–4 inches is possible, though better data will help refine that forecast.

The cold is the easier, more certain part of the forecast. It arrives today and sticks through next week.