Rainy start Friday before sunshine and temperatures in the 80s takeover the rest of the weekend

Get ready for a wonderful weekend! After some early morning sprinkles impact us on Friday we will spend most of the morning becoming drier and eventually some sunshine will poke out.

Friday starts cloudy, mild, and wet with a few passing sprinkles and temperatures near 70. The rain will taper off and by lunchtime we'll be mostly dry (but still cloudy).

Clouds will begin to part by dinner as cooler, drier air filters in. Highs briefly touch 80, but most of the day will be spent in the upper 70s.

Saturday starts cooler with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to right near 60. Sunshine in the afternoon will be glorious as highs hit 80. Plenty of sunshine will make for a great Summer weekend day.

Sunday too looks nice, albeit a bit different.

Temperatures will start to climb once again, with highs in the middle and upper 80s. The humidity makes an annoying reappearance to end the weekend and sticks around for a couple of days. Sunday night after sunset the chance for rain begin to build, but most of that will hold off until early Monday morning.

Enjoy!