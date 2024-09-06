Rainy start to Friday as weekend temperatures fall in Southeast Michigan

Metro Detroit awoke to rain in the forecast for Friday morning. Showers are expected to continue across the thumb into the night, while the rest of the region will be dry.

Clouds will dominate the skies for the bulk of the day as temperatures fall during a cold front that moved in over the night.

The highs will be about 10 degrees cooler by Friday afternoon. Detroit won't get higher than 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend is expected to be a little wetter, with a 21% chance of Detroit getting rain heading into Saturday morning.

The temperature highs on Saturday and Sunday will truly feel like fall is coming. Saturday won't get warmer than the low 60s while Sunday may reach 70 degrees.

The heat returns next week with Monday kicking us off in the mid-80s.