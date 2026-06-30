Record-setting heat possible today in Metro Detroit amid Extreme Heat Warning

The Brief Temperatures could tie or beat today's record of 95 degrees. It will feel even hotter, with a potential heat index of 103. The heat sticks around this week.



The heat is on.

Temperatures today could tie or break the record of 95 degrees originally set in 1931. Our heat index values (combination of high heat and humidity) could exceed 103 degrees today.

Extreme Heat Warning

With that in mind, an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday evening for the dangerous heat.

Heat safety

Don’t forget to check on the elderly and provide plenty of water for your furbabies. Walking them on concrete could burn their paws. According to Alabama Emergency Management, with an air temperature of 85 degrees, concrete could heat up to 120 degrees, potentially burning pet paws. Walk them on grass or in the early morning hours when it’s not as hot.

And just as you would do for yourself, keep pets hydrated. Make sure you don’t leave them in your car, where temperatures could heat up quickly, even for a short period of time.

What's next:

The heat stays with us, teasing 100 degrees, through Friday. We end the work week with the threat of storms into the weekend.