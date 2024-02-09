Record-setting temperatures possible in Southeast Michigan Friday

The spring feel in February marches on another day! Friday is set up for potentially record-setting warmth as temperatures push into the low 60s by the late afternoon today.

Rain won't be a big part of the forecast, though a spotty shower can't be ruled out this morning.

There's also some wind that would move in as the day continues.

A cold front swings through tonight with a better bet for scattered rain that lingers into early Saturday. Mainly light, with a stripe of heavier rain that could push totals up to .25 inches.

We're heading back to reality behind the front, with temperatures steadily fading this weekend into next week.



