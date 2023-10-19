Scattered showers Friday, Saturday

Hello gang - Slow moving low-pressure will cross the Great Lakes through Friday with additional showers.

Cooler air will filter in for the weekend with a few spotty showers lingering Saturday. It will be chilly for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game Saturday evening, with a few sprinkles as well.

Quiet weather returns Sunday through Tuesday.

For the rest of Thursday evening/night, it will be cloudy with occasional showers. Lows will reach 52 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with spotty showers and a high of 59.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, cooler weather, and a high of 54.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with chilly weather and a high of 51.

Monday: Partly sunny and dry with a high of 55.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with milder weather and a high of 63.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers and a high of 63.

Enjoy,

Rich Luterman