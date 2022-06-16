Severe thunderstorms followed by 90-degree temps hit Southeast Michigan Thursday

Some inclement weather is striking Southeast Michigan Thursday morning as a storm carrying wind gusts up to 60 mph is barreling through the state.

Strong to severe storms, which are currently tracking through Washtenaw, Livingston and now parts of Oakland Counties are bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to nearly 50 mph. The rain is doing what's called "training" where it continues to ride the same track... meaning flooding could become a concern for these locations.

Overall the storms are generally moving southwest to northeast but a resurgence of moisture will keep them in the area until about 10am. Small hail is being picked up via radar and should be considered a possibility with these storms.

The National Weather Service said people should expect damage to roofs, siding and trees as the storm sweeps through.

The cold front will pass through today, dropping the humidity by around 2 p.m. but keeping the heat around all day long. Highs will get to about 90 before falling to the upper 60s tonight. The weekend is much more palatable, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.