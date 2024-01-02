Single digits in Michigan? Wind chill will feel freezing Tuesday with showers expected later

It'll be a cold and windy day in Southeast Michigan with a wind chill stuck in the 20s.

Skies will start overcast with some breaks in the clouds possible as the day rolls on.

A weak low pressure system dives into the Great Lakes tomorrow, bringing a few showers with it, mainly late in the day. Temperatures will fall behind that system.

Low pressure heads for the east coast and may graze Southeast Michigan late Saturday into Sunday.

We'll be spared from any major impacts, but could grind out some minor accumulation. Another system by the middle of next week brings the chance for rain, snow and wind. Much to unravel in the days ahead, but a more winter-esque pattern looks to set up shop in the coming weeks.



