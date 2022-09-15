Slightly cooler temperatures with sun Thursday ahead of weekend warm-up
(FOX 2) - It's a similar story this morning, crisp and comfortable, minus the fog.
We do take a step back in the temperature department this afternoon as a cold front sits to our south and west.
That front works back north late today and tonight, leading to the summer feel making a comeback.
Our rain chances remain limited over the weekend with a low chance for a late shower Sunday and the best bet for rain is looking like Sunday night.