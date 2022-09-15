Expand / Collapse search

Slightly cooler temperatures with sun Thursday ahead of weekend warm-up

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Perfect stretch of temps continue

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

(FOX 2) - It's a similar story this morning, crisp and comfortable, minus the fog. 

We do take a step back in the temperature department this afternoon as a cold front sits to our south and west.

That front works back north late today and tonight, leading to the summer feel making a comeback. 

Our rain chances remain limited over the weekend with a low chance for a late shower Sunday and the best bet for rain is looking like Sunday night.