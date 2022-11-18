Snow showers continue Friday with a wind chill of 23 degrees

We may be heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, but boy if it doesn't feel like the weekend before Christmas!

We wake up Friday morning to temperatures in the upper 20s with snow falling in spots.

The snow is lake effect bands that built up over Lake Michigan and held together all the way to us. It is heavy enough in spots to coat surfaces, but widespread accumulation is not likely today as high temperatures only make it to 33.

With the wind, it'll feel like 23 though!

Saturday follows Friday's lead with highs in the lower 30s and a wind chill in the low 20s. Snow continues to fall, yet not pile up, on and off through the day. Winds stay elevated as well, blowing 15-25 mph.

Sunday looks colder and drier as the lake effect snow setup finally breaks down. Temperatures however get stuck in the upper 20s, perhaps briefly touching 30. Either way, burr!

A return to more seasonal 40s happens quickly Monday and sticks around through Thanksgiving!