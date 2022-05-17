Expand / Collapse search

Some showers for Wednesday before late week warmup

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Some rain for Wednesday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang,

For the rest of Tuesday night, increasing clouds, dry and a low of 49.

Wednesday:  Cloudy with occasional rain showers (especially during the afternoon) and a high of 63.

Thursday:  Sun and clouds, warmer with a high of 77.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. Spotty p.m. thunderstorms and a high of 86.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers with a chance for a few rumbles and a high of 75.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 64.

Enjoy,

-Luterman


 