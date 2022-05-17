Some showers for Wednesday before late week warmup
FOX 2 - Hello gang,
For the rest of Tuesday night, increasing clouds, dry and a low of 49.
Wednesday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers (especially during the afternoon) and a high of 63.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, warmer with a high of 77.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. Spotty p.m. thunderstorms and a high of 86.
Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers with a chance for a few rumbles and a high of 75.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 64.
Enjoy,
-Luterman
