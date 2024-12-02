Southeast Michigan snow expected later this week - how much we could get

The Brief Wednesday will bring snowflakes and possibly freezing drizzle to Southeast Michigan as temperatures hover near 36 degrees. Travel impacts will be felt as accumulating snow will fall throughout Wednesday evening. Winds will likely gust as high as 40 mph.



Winter has arrived early for Southeast Michigan and as we flipped the calendar over to December, FOX 2 is already tracking another snow-making system, this one that could bring small but nuisance amounts of snow.

Beginning on Wednesday, a clipper system will rush towards us from Canada, bringing dramatic changes to our midweek forecast. Starting early in the day on Wednesday, we could see some snowflakes and possibly freezing drizzle as temperatures hover near 36°.

Throughout the afternoon, evening and notably, nighttime hours on Wednesday, the accumulating snow will fall. While this is not a major winter system, it is still enough to bring around 1 inch snowfall totals for much of southeast Michigan. Combined with the timing of it (as the heavier snow is likely to arrive during the evening commute home), it could have some serious impacts to travel in the region.

Additionally, as this winter system arrives, the winds will dramatically pick up. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

The winds will likely gust as high as 40 mph, creating very blustery conditions (a wind advisory looks likely).

Temperatures on Thursday will only make it into the upper 20s, but with the wind gusts it will feel like the teens all day.

Overnight lows on Thursday night will drop into the teens with wind chills in single digits.

