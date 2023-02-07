Southeast Michigan to see quick warm-up followed by scattered showers

The early morning showers are ending with a warm-up on the way!

Our wind will swing from the southwest to the west and pick up steam late this afternoon ranging from 10-20 mph and gusting to 30 mph.

This falls into the annoying vs damaging category.

Our second system of the week brings more rain and stronger wind. Wind gusts up to 40 or maybe even 50 mph with rain totals between half and a full inch.

The rain will fall late Wednesday night and carry us through much of Thursday before shutting down late. Temperatures soar ahead with that system and briefly return to February norms to start the weekend.