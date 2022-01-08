The National Weather Service has announced a Winter Weather Advisory in much of Michigan's lower peninsula, including the Southeast region for Saturday night, predicting freezing rain and a layer of ice by tomorrow morning.

Periods of light freezing rain and drizzle will produce a "light glaze" of ice beginning at 8 p.m. tonight and lasting until 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The weather has the potential to make sidewalks roads, and bridges very slipper, the Detroit/Pontiac post announced.

The advisory pertains to the following counties:

Wayne

Washtenaw

Macomb

Oakland

Monroe

Lenawee

Livingston

Lapeer

Genesee

Shiawassee

St. Clair

Areas along and south of I-94 will see the most ice accumulation. However, it won't be more than a tenth of an inch that's left over.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the evening Saturday night, starting in the low-20s in the morning before climbing into the mid-30s by Sunday morning. The wind chill will make condition feel about 7-9 degrees cooler.

Temperatures will start to fall around 10 a.m. Sunday, bottoming out in the mid-teens on Monday morning.