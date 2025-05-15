Southeast Michigan weather: Possible severe storms heading to Metro Detroit

The Brief Severe storms could possibly hit Southeast Michigan on Thursday night going into Friday. The National Weather Service has declared a Tornado Watch for Mid and West Michigan counties. So far, no Metro Detroit counties have issued any warnings or watches.



Possible strong to severe storms are heading to Metro Detroit, heading across Lake Michigan from Wisconsin.

The Metro Detroit area has a mild chance of strong storms between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

Timeline:

As of 9:30 p.m., the National Weather Service had declared a tornado watch for Mid and West Michigan counties, with severe thunderstorm warnings being issued in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Ludington areas.

So far, no Metro Detroit counties have issued any warnings or watches.

The same stretch of storms has led to tornado warnings across Wisconsin.

What you can do:

