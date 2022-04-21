Southeast Michigan's warm-up arrives with rain in the morning, high 60s in the afternoon

The warm-up is here and it's brought the rain with it.

Wet weather will be with us through the morning commute, but check out our 24-hour temperature trend. Temperatures are way up this morning.

Don't get too jazzed as that puts us *only* in the 40s and 50s, but once the rain ends around 10 a.m. and the skies clear this afternoon, our temperatures will soar into the 60s.

The only thing going against us this afternoon is the wind, which will be noticeable - gusting up to 25-30 mph.

It will kick our temperatures back down tomorrow into the 50s with rain later in the day.

Check out midday Friday, rain is off to the south and west, and will work into Southeast Michigan over the course of the afternoon.

The wet weather late Friday will last into the night and even into early Saturday morning, but it's tied to a warm front and temperatures will surge into the 70s for the afternoon. AND! We'll go even warmer Sunday!

A cold front approaches late Sunday, and it's possible we squeeze out a shower late in the day, with rain more likely by night. That will lead to a cooler start to the week.