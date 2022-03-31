Expand / Collapse search

Still breezy, some wet weather for Friday, Saturday

By and David Komer online producer
Cool and breezy for Friday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Thursday night - it's going to be cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few sprinkles and a low near 32.

For Friday:  Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with a few early sprinkles and flurries. The high will be 44.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, still cool, and a high of 49. There is a good chance for rain showers Saturday night.

Sunday:  More clouds than sun, cool and dry - with a high near 50.

Monday:  Cloudy with light rain showers and a high of 48.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 53.

Enjoy!

-Luterman


 