Expand / Collapse search

'Summer in May' -- Hot temperatures stick around, cooldown expected next week

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Metro Detroit weather: Summerlike weather sticks around through week

Rich Luterman has your full forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The sun and warmth sticks around for the rest of this week and weekend.

  • Rest of Wednesday evening…. Partly cloudy skies, pleasant……. Low 56
  • Thursday:  Lots of sun…. WARM & DRY….. high 82
  • Friday:  Sunny…. WARM….. high near 80
  • Saturday:  Mostly cloudy… occasional t-showers…. High 79
  • Sunday:  Mostly cloudy…. Spotty t-showers…. High 77
  • Monday:  Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…. High 72
  • Tuesday:  Partly sunny….. not as warm…. High 69

Enjoy@