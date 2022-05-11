'Summer in May' -- Hot temperatures stick around, cooldown expected next week

The sun and warmth sticks around for the rest of this week and weekend.

Rest of Wednesday evening…. Partly cloudy skies, pleasant……. Low 56

Thursday: Lots of sun…. WARM & DRY….. high 82

Friday: Sunny…. WARM….. high near 80

Saturday: Mostly cloudy… occasional t-showers…. High 79

Sunday: Mostly cloudy…. Spotty t-showers…. High 77

Monday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…. High 72

Tuesday: Partly sunny….. not as warm…. High 69

Enjoy