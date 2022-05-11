'Summer in May' -- Hot temperatures stick around, cooldown expected next week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The sun and warmth sticks around for the rest of this week and weekend.
- Rest of Wednesday evening…. Partly cloudy skies, pleasant……. Low 56
- Thursday: Lots of sun…. WARM & DRY….. high 82
- Friday: Sunny…. WARM….. high near 80
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy… occasional t-showers…. High 79
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy…. Spotty t-showers…. High 77
- Monday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…. High 72
- Tuesday: Partly sunny….. not as warm…. High 69
Enjoy@
