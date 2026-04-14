Cheboygan County officials issue evacuation order along US-23 due to levee breach

The Brief A levee breach in Cheboygan County has led to evacuations along US-23. Officials have clarified this is not related to the Cheboygan Dam situation that the DNR have been working to prevent. Residents are being told to leave a towel or some type of fabric on the door handle visible from the road when they evacuate.



Residents in part of Cheboygan County have been told to evacuate after a levee breach which officials say is unrelated to the water level situation at Cheboygan Dam.

Big picture view:

More flooding worries have washed into another portion of Cheboygan County amid already worrying issues with the dam in Cheboygan that DNR crews are working to prevent from becoming a disaster.

Meanwhile, the county announced on social media that lower area residents along US-23 northwest of Cheboygan are being told to evacuate due to a levee breach of the Little Black River Watershed.

Officials say the affected areas include the US-23 shoreline from Pries Landing south to the Cheboygan River, down to Lincoln St., back along Court St., to Levering Rd., and Inverness Trail, up to the US-23 Shoreline.

Officials have clarified this is not related to the Cheboygan Dam situation that the DNR have been working to prevent.

What you can do:

Residents are being told to leave a towel or some type of fabric on the door handle visible from the road when they evacuate.

People unable to evacuate should dial 911 for assistance and first responders are currently assisting with evacuation efforts.