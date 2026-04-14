The life & lessons of Proof: 20 years after Detroit rapper's death

The Brief Detroit rapper Proof, an influential force in the city's hip-hop scene, died 20 years ago. Two decades after his death, his legacy and impact remains. Those who knew him look back on their memories and his role in the music movement.



For many, the name DeShaun "Proof" Holton is synonymous with Detroit hip-hop, a founding member of D12, a mentor, and a central figure in a movement that helped bring the city’s sound to the world.

But beyond the music, those closest to him say his greatest impact was the way he connected people.

Twenty years after his death, FOX 2’s Josh Landon takes a deeper look at the life, legacy, and lasting lessons of the man known as Proof through the voices of family, friends, and artists who knew him best.

From Detroit’s underground battle rap scene at the Hip Hop Shop to global stages alongside Eminem, Proof helped shape a generation of artists. He was widely known as the "glue" someone who brought together different sides of the city’s hip-hop culture and gave others a platform to be heard.

Deshaun Holton AKA Proof of D12 during Universal 8 Mile DVD Release Party at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit, MI, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"Proof was the glue that held it all together," said longtime friend Andre "DrunkenMaster" Harris.

That influence extended far beyond music. In interviews for this special, family members describe a father, a son, and a man whose presence still resonates decades later.

"It’s been a journey," said his son, DeShaun Rice. "Just missing him… wishing he was here to see my kids."

On April 11, 2006, Proof was shot and killed at an after-hours nightclub on Detroit’s east side. The circumstances surrounding that night remain part of a painful chapter for the city, one that also claimed the life of another man, Keith Bender.

Today, those closest to the situation say the tragedy still carries lessons about violence, accountability, and the importance of community.

"Two people are gone… over something that didn’t have to happen," one community member reflected.

Through exclusive interviews and archival footage, this special explores not only how Proof lived but what his story continues to teach.

As Detroit continues to evolve, many say his legacy remains embedded in the city’s culture not just through music, but through the relationships he built and the doors he opened.

"Human connections," said producer DeNaun Porter. "That’s what he was about."