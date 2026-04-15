Nine rules for heart health includes feeding it right, says dietitian

When you go to the grocery store it's a little confusing. What are we supposed to eat?



The American Red Cross has nine rules for heart health - and one of them is to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables- but let's get into the less obvious advice.

Here's another key component - it's something most of us could use more of, fiber, says registered dietitian Ashlee Carnahan.

"Soluble fiber actually helps lower our cholesterol," said Carnahan of Henry Ford Health.

She says soluble fiber is a triple threat, it slows digestion, controls blood sugar and lowers bad cholesterol.

"Eating things with skins, like the apple skins, potato skins, those are great sources of soluble fiber just to name a few," Carnahan said. "What I always tell moms out there is 'don't peel your kids' apple skins because that is one of the healthier benefits from an apple."

If you look at social media, it would seem we are obesessed with protein. Carnahan says consider adding plant sources of protein.



"Plant-based proteins are things like black beans, really any types of beans, quinoa, lentils, all those things that will give you protein but also fibers," she said.

Like steak? That's okay, Carnahan believes in enjoying the foods you love but also figuring out how to balance that plate.

"Steak on Friday night? I support that, just make sure (you have) some broccoli on the side or some berries."



Pay attention to hidden sources of sodium and if you're not a drinker, don't start. If you do enjoy an alcoholic beverage, limit your consumption.

Related:

Find out how you're doing by going to the free Healthy heart project at nine different locations this Saturday April 18th and it starts at 7 a.m.

There are multiple Henry Ford Health locations.

Nine Convenient Locations:

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE..