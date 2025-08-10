Metro Detroit weather: Summer rolls on with a hot and humid Sunday

Summer heat will persist into early next week, with Sunday’s temperatures potentially feeling closer to the mid-90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. The evening will remain mostly clear, with a low around 73.

The heat and sunshine continue Monday, with another high near 92. Monday night’s temperatures will be similar to Sunday night.

Tuesday brings the best chance for showers, with a 60% chance of rain and the possibility of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny, and the high will be near 91 degrees.