Sun, low humidity, and temperatures in the 80s for a gorgeous summer weekend

Get ready for a beautiful stretch as we head into this summer weekend!

Friday will start sunny, but we'll watch a few rounds of clouds roll in by dinner time. Despite that, temperatures will still climb to 82 degrees with low humidity.

These clouds will be a short-lived item, and as we push toward bedtime, we will transition back to mainly clear.

Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny and comfortable, with humidity levels remaining low. Saturday's high temperature climbs to 84 while Sunday will be warmer - close to 87 degrees.

If you're headed up north, you can expect this great weather to follow you!

The Traverse City area will be sunny and comfortable with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Mid-80s Sunday. Mackinaw City will be in the lower 70s Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday. Houghton lake will be upper 70s early in the weekend and low 80s by Sunday.

Next week sees a return to the heat and humidity with a chance for rain and storms starting Monday.