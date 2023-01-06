Sun peeks out in Metro Detroit this weekend along with some flurries

Good Friday morning everyone! We're so close to that weekend!

Let's dig into the weather details.

Today will be very similar to yesterday, as in the skies will be cloudy with a few passing snow flurries. Due to the middle layers of the atmosphere getting colder, I suspect it will be more snowflakes than raindrops today.

High temperatures climb to 39 degrees.

Overnight tonight we fall down below freezing for the first time in nearly 10 days.

Last time we saw sub-freezing temperatures was the morning of December 28th…roughly 200 hours ago! That's crazy considering this time of the year the average low is roughly 20°. Tonight we won't get that chilly, falling instead to around 28 for an overnight low.

The weekend looks quite nice actually, albeit a little bit cooler.

Saturday has a very decent chance of getting plenty of sunshine as temperatures climb to 37 degrees. Sunday has a few more clouds, and even a close call with Northern Ohio's wintry weather, with a temperature near 38 degrees.

Get out and enjoy that sunshine when we see it! We certainly need it!