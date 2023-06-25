Sunday storm outlook for southeast Michigan, GLWA says to be prepared

article

Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says to be on high alert and prepared for heavy Sunday rainfall.

The U.S. National Weather Service predicts a slight risk of severe storms with heavy rainfall Sunday afternoon and the next several days. The severe storm window for Sunday is mainly between 5-10 p.m. for southeast Michigan.

Damaging wind gusts of up to 60-70mph is the primary concern, according to the National Weather Service. There is also potential for golf ball-sized hail and quick-spin tornadoes to form.

(photo: U.S. National Weather Service)

GLWA says residents in low-lying areas and those who have previously received flooding should remove items of value from their basements out of an abundance of caution. It's also extremely helpful if residents don't run their washing machines and dishwashers during heavy rain events, said GLWA.

The three-day forecast anticipates around 1 to 2 inches of rain accumulation.

"The regional system is working as designed and is in dry conditions, and currently has the capacity to handle the expected flows into the system," said GLWA.