Sunny warm start this week will stick around for most of metro Detroit

Warm and dry temperatures will highlight the beginning of our week in mid-November with conditions expected to hit the mid to high 50s on Monday.

The lows will hover at around or just below freezing at night with Detroit being the warmest spot at 34 degrees.

There will also be some breezy conditions on the way with wind gusts blowing from the west, hitting 25-35 mph that will peak in the afternoon.

We'll be looking at more of the same with temperatures rising even further as the week goes on.

The next chance of rain won't be until late this week, possible Thursday night, with sun dominating until then.