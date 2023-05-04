Temperatures expected to break 60 Thursday as May warm-up continues

We'll continue to move closer to what May should feel like today.

Partly sunny skies with a wind that's much lighter than days past, plus we keep the rain away! Though a weak front may prompt a few showers in our northernmost areas (I-69) come tomorrow.

Otherwise, we're golden through the weekend. Good sun and come Sunday we're sneaking toward 70 degrees

No big cool-down is coming either! The warm weather will stick into next week.