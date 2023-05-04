Expand / Collapse search

Temperatures expected to break 60 Thursday as May warm-up continues

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

A warm-up finally begins on Thursday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

(FOX 2) - We'll continue to move closer to what May should feel like today. 

Partly sunny skies with a wind that's much lighter than days past, plus we keep the rain away! Though a weak front may prompt a few showers in our northernmost areas (I-69) come tomorrow. 

Otherwise, we're golden through the weekend. Good sun and come Sunday we're sneaking toward 70 degrees

No big cool-down is coming either! The warm weather will stick into next week. 