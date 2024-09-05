Temperatures crank up Thursday along with increases in humidity

Thursday will feel more like summer than fall as temperatures crank up into the low 80s by mid-afternoon.

Accompanying the climb in temperatures will be more humidity, with the week's mugginess peaking on Thursday as well. However, conditions will remain dry and skies will be mostly clear.

It's going to look like a different season on Friday when the next chance for rain moves in. A cold front will approach overnight with the mornings bringing scattered showers and general thunderstorms into the area by Friday afternoon.

Friday's temperatures cool down a bit, capping off in the mid 70s.

It gets even colder on Saturday as that fall feel returns. Some rain will accompany the weekend, but primarily in the thumb - away from metro Detroit.

Cooler air will be funneling in as the wind picks up.

We'll keep it cool for Sunday and bounce back to the 80s next week.