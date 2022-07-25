Temperatures dip into the high 70s and 80s this week with storm chances Wednesday

Temperatures will ease off the extremes for a few days as spotty showers round out the weekend and start a more comfortable Monday.

Plan on a high of 79 with a mix of sun and clouds all day.

The National Weather Service is looking at pleasant conditions in the fold until Wednesday when chance of showers and thunderstorms kick into gear. The high of 85 degrees Wednesday will likely be the highest of the week.

Conditions turn partly cloudy and very mild Thursday with a high of 84 degrees. On Friday, it'll be partly sunny with a high of 82.