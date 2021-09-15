Temperatures drop to 70s Wednesday with mostly dry forecast the rest of the week

The storms are over and the calm is coming!

Plan for a similar start to the day minus the fog. Temperatures are in the 60s and we'll get partly sunny skies to start the morning.

Cooler and drier air moves into Southeast Michigan, dropping our dewpoints into the crisp category with p.m. temps moving into the mid-70s.

There is an off chance for a spotty shower but the vast majority of Southeast Michigan will wind up dry.

Check out our paltry shower coverage this afternoon.

More sun Thursday and the 80s are coming back Friday and they will be the rule for the next seven days at least.

Our weekend weather looks pretty good with a lower chance for a spotty shower on Saturday and completely dry weather will win out Sunday.