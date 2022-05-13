Temperatures expected to hit the 80s Friday ahead of muggy weekend with some rain

It was hot yesterday, but we know this. 86 degrees at Metro was just a few away from a record.

We'll come down a couple degrees from that today, but summer stays put.

Check the weekend and don't let the storms dampen your enthusiasm.

Saturday afternoon and evenings storms will be scattered in nature, some getting downpours, others next to nothing.

Here are rain totals, and the totals and location of the heaviest rains will change, but this illustrates the scattered nature of the storms.

There is a low, but not zero, risk for strong winds on an isolated basis too.

A second cold front slides through Sunday which may bring some evening showers or storms and will kick our temperatures way down to start next week.

Also! From Sunday night to Monday morning, a full moon AND a lunar eclipse will occur.