Temperatures fall below freezing with some passing flurries expected Tuesday

The cold is here! Check out the change-up this morning.

While the wind won't be AS strong as yesterday, it will still make a difference in the day.

Chills are in the single digits for some this morning and only make it into the teens by afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and nothing more than a passing flurry.

A weak disturbance will bring a few light snow showers late tonight and tomorrow morning.

Any snow will be limited to a couple tenths of an inch, nothing major, but coupled with the cold may cause some slick travel in spots at times.

The cold will ease eventually, and we'll wind up in the 50s by Friday night-Saturday morning.

That 50 will come with rain and likely be achieved Saturday morning with temperatures falling through the afternoon.

One other system will arrive first, late Thursday into the night, and this one will be a mix changing to rain ending by Friday morning.