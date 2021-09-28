Temperatures fall to the low 70s Tuesday with plenty of sun

We'll trade in the summer 80s from yesterday for a fresh fall feel today and it is a feeling that will stick through the week.

Check out our temps moving ahead.

High pressure is building in and that pattern will be stuck in place through the week, which leads to a wonderfully beautiful stagnant pattern featuring a ton of sun.

Confidence in the forecast this week is very high, so you can lock it in that the rain will stay away.

But by the time the weekend arrives confidence will decrease and for now, I'll keep the rain out of the Saturday forecast and bring back the chance for showers Sunday.