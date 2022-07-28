Temperatures in the 80s and low humidity offer beautiful weather stretch through weekend

A beautiful stretch of weather is coming our way with just a bit of rain first. An isolated shower is possible mid or late this morning as a second cold front pushes through.

That front will kick our humidity down, which remains low through most of the weekend.

And what a weekend it will be! High pressure builds up on Friday and sticks through Sunday, offering up dry weather with plenty of sun and warming temperatures by Sunday.

A cold front approaches Monday offering up a late day storm chance and squashes the warmup briefly as temperatures fade Tuesday.

The heat pops right back up Wednesday and the heat will persist through the rest of next week at least.