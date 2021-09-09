Temperatures reach the low 70s with an isolated shower Thursday

It's a comfortable but cool start to your day with temperatures in the 50s for now and the 70s on tap for the afternoon.

Skies will be mainly clear this morning before turning partly sunny this afternoon with an isolated shower crossing the region. Most will remain dry.

High pressure will nudge in by Friday, ensuring a dry finish to the week and we'll likely keep that theme into the first part of the weekend.

Temperatures will move up starting Friday, landing us in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front will drop in by Sunday which may trigger a few showers or storms.

The warm weather will continue into next week.