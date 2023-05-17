Temperatures struggle to hit 60 Wednesday ahead of potentially wet Friday

Get ready for a cool down!

High pressure builds in and reinforces the cold air behind yesterday's front. You'll notice the shift as highs barely touch 60 degrees today, and some northeastern areas only see mid-50s.

Tonight, we might see some high clouds, but we'll stay frost-free, thanks to western Canadian wildfire smoke acting as a protective blanket.

By Thursday, we'll notice a modest warm-up as the high-pressure system moves east. But keep those rain boots ready, because a low-pressure system will start moving in from the north Thursday night, shifting the wind to the southwest and setting the stage for a potentially wet Friday.

Showers and maybe a few thunderstorms are in the cards for Friday as the warmer, moist air meets the cooler air.

The weekend will usher in cooler, drier weather, perfect for outdoor plans.

But keep an eye on the forecast - another cold front might be on its way early next week. Stay dry, Michigan!