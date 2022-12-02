Temperatures to hit near 50 along with windy conditions to end the week

Get ready for another wild ride when it comes to temperatures and wind over the next 24 hours!

Friday will be a milder day, in a sense. We begin the day in the 30s but by lunchtime it'll climb into the low 40s. By dinner, it'll be 45 and then by bedtime it'll be nearly 50.

Warmer air from the south is being driven up by a strong wind, which we will also see rise along with the temperatures. Unlike early this week there is not a Wind Advisory (at least not yet) but it'll still be windy.

Sustained winds this afternoon will be between 15-20 mph, but the maximum wind gusts tonight could climb as high as 40 mph.

A strong cold front drives through early Saturday morning, increasing our chances for some showers between midnight and 8 a.m. Winds stay strong throughout this timeframe too.

After the cold front passes, the cold air will surge in changing everything on Saturday. Highs will be around 36 degrees starting in the late morning and continuing through the day.

With the wind, it'll feel like the 20s. Bundle up!

Sunday will be a little calmer, with the wind dropping to "only" 10-20 mph. It'll be chilly again, with highs in the upper 30s, but the sun will poke out from time to time.

Have a great weekend!