Fourth of July temps to hit the high 80s in Michigan ahead of a hot of week

After a warm weekend, temperatures are going to kick into gear Monday.

Fourth of July conditions will be sunny and very warm with a high of 89 degrees. It's likely going to be the peak period for heat this week before temperatures dip slightly Tuesday.

By then, morning thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees will be what's on the schedule for Southeast Michigan. Things should clear out by then.

More sun and clouds are expected Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees. On Thursday, there's a chance for a thunderstorm and some mildly cloudy conditions throughout.

Friday will remain in the 80s with some sun.